Alabama is about to enter its sixth straight week of beach closures and while there’s been speculation they could re-open by May 1, 2020, no decisions have been made. Neighboring states have begun to ease restrictions.
Social distancing and outdoor recreation top the list of thigs to do to stay safe from COVID-19. Folks in Orange Beach are finding ways to do just that. On Friday, April 24, 2020 some took a boat ride to the surf break since they couldn’t get there from the beach. Others enjoyed some time in the sun at the Perdido Pass seawall. Everyone wants the beaches open, but only if it’s safe.
“Do I think we’re ready for them to open up? Well, I think everybody’s ready for them to open up but I just…I’m concerned that we’ve not done the testing that needs to be done,” said Orange Beach resident, Sandy Holmes. “We don’t know where the virus is at. I mean, that’s the scariest thing. You don’t know who has it.”
Orange Beach has been in close communication with the governor’s office and is prepared to go along with whatever Governor Ivy orders. Orange Beach mayor, Tony Kennon has made recommendations to her office but is not making those recommendations public.
Gulf Shores has made it known it would like Governor Ivy to open beaches, at least partially by May 1, 2020. There’s little doubt that whatever the date is, it will come with some initial restrictions. The Coronavirus pandemic has cast a long shadow over the economy and residents there.
“With the oil spill, there was a claims process. With a hurricane, there may be FEMA assistance and things along the way but in this case it’s just a loss of time and time equals money,” Orange Beach City Administrator, Ken Grimes said.
The only cure is to allow businesses to open their doors again. The first step though, is to open the beaches. Orange Beach city officials said they have discussed several possible scenarios and will be prepared, no matter the direction. Police and Fire, Public Works and Coastal Resources are all on standby and ready to act on whatever scenario plays out.
“Any scenario has different things that you would plan to do and how you would respond and the number of resources it would take so we’re standing ready and we’re really hoping for an announcement as soon as they find that they can give an announcement because people want to know,” Grimes explained.
There is a silver lining. When the beaches do re-open, visitors will be welcomed by some of the cleanest sands there have been there. With no people on the beach, city crews have been able to deep-clean seven miles of sand.
