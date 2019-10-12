GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) The opening of the National Shrimp Festival was delayed Saturday morning.
Spencer Cade, chairman of the National Shrimp Festival, stated the opening of the event will be delayed. Mr. Cade stated that the heavy rains overnight caused some damage to some of the vendor's tents. He also stated that some of the electrical connections were still underwater.
Mr. Cade did not give an exact time when the festival would open. He said that as soon as everything is fixed and safe the event would open.
We will update this story as soon as we have more information.
