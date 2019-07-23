FOX10 is teaming up with Volunteers of America and Greene & Phillips Injury Lawyers to collect school supplies for local children. The initiative is called Operation Backpack. Items will be collected through Friday, July 26, 2019.
Drop off school supplies and backpacks at:
FOX10 studios
1501 Satchel Paige Drive
Greene & Phillips Injury Lawyers
51 N. Florida St.
VOASE corporate office
1204 Hillcrest Road in Mobile.
Basic school supplies needed:
• Backpack
• Crayons
• Pencils
• Color pencils
• Ink pens
• Glue sticks
• Highlighters
• Folders (pockets and brads)
• Hand sanitizer
• Round tip scissors
• Plastic pencil box or pouch
• Notebook paper (wide or college ruled)
• Spiral notebooks (1 or 5 subject)
• Marble composition notebook
• 3-ring binder (1” or 2”)
• Dividers for binders
• Lined index cards
• Ruler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.