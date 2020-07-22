It's almost time to go back to school, and there are many children in our area in need of supplies.
FOX10 is taking part in a special program to help foster children get the back to school essentials they need.
The program is called Operation Backpack.
FOX10 is partnering with Volunteers of America Southeast and the Alabama Department of Human Resources, or DHR, to collect money to buy school supplies for foster children.
Mobile County DHR Director Stephanie Streeter said, "The need is huge. It's truly something that is. Just from making those donations for Operation Backpack, it helps provide a child what they need to get them the best first start as the school year starts off."
Instead of donating items, Operation Backpack is collecting money donated by viewers so DHR officials can buy supplies.
For as little as $10, you can help provide a child with a backpack filled with school essentials as well as hand sanitizer.
Talking about supplies, Streeter said, "They can be extremely expensive, with all the bills that parents have and just the basic needs that foster parents have. This special donation makes all the difference to help with children in need."
Operation Backpack is collecting money donations.
If you would like to help, log on to our website at FOX10tv.com/backpack to donate.
