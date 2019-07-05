"Operation Dry Water" targeting impaired boaters

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -- Boaters beware -- State Police are cracking down on impaired driving on the waterways. "Operation Dry Water" is part of a nationwide campaign.
"We're really focusing on the boating under the influence enforcement," said Lt. Ryan Bennett, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Bennett says after experiencing record lows back in 2012-2013, the number of accidents and fatalities on the water involving impairment is back up.
With the July 4th holiday and weekend one of the busiest off gulf coast waters -- ALEA is on Dauphin Island doing random checks.
"What we are really trying to do is not only educate the public, but also take a close look at boat operators to make sure they aren't too impaired to drive," said Lt. Bennett. "We are particularly looking at the behavior of the driver and operator. We are encouraging people to have a designated driver. We would really like to see the operator have no alcohol consumption for the day."
The stops also an opportunity to check safety equipment. Bennett says every person onboard should have a wearable life jacket. He also says they'll be checking for snapper quotas and illegal fishing.
ALEA says "Operation Dry Water" will continue Saturday in Orange Beach.
