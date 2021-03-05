For the second year in a row, the city of Orange Beach is closing part of the public beach there. A section of Alabama Point East near the Perdido Pass Bridge will remain closed through spring break.

Barricades on the north side of the boardwalk greeted beachgoers at Alabama Point East Friday, March 5, 2021. The section of beach from the boardwalk, under Perdido Pass Bridge to The Caribe condominiums is a popular gathering place for crowds of young people. Orange Beach initially closed this section of beach last year specifically to keep crowds from congregating during COVID-19 restrictions but are now looking at it as a public safety hazard as well.

“Part of what we learned last year was the area that’s closest to the bridge, the bridge pilings and the bathrooms under the Alabama Point East side is an area that gets really, really large gatherings so this is a way to help our law enforcement, help our beach ambassadors spread people out and kind of be able to manage them better,” explained Ken Grimes with the city of Orange Beach.

The closure was a disappointment to many of the local beachgoers who like setting up near the bridge and have made a tradition of jumping from its abutments.

“The pass has always been a big spot where we go hang out,” said Logan Gainey from Spanish Fort. “The concrete block over there…everybody jumps off. We all have a good time. We all come out here and listen to music.”

“Just mainly because you can like, jump off the bridge and you can have more fun over here,” added Brenden Spear.

As fun as it may be, public safety officials Grimes said it can be dangerous and it’s against the law.

“I just remind people. The piling…yeah, you may have done it for decades but it’s not legal to jump off the piling and it’s just one of those things that we try to discourage that as much as we can,” said Grimes.

While it’s not certain, Orange Beach city officials said based on what their public safety experts are telling them, residents and visitors can expect this closure to happen during spring break for years to come.