Orange Beach Community Kid's Park to get upgrades

Orange Beach’s beloved kids park getting some upgrades.
The park, located next to the Coastal Arts Center, re-opened less than a week ago, and crews are working hard to make sure COVID-19 health guidelines are met, while also giving the park some much needed sprucing up.
The swings, pirate ship, toddler section, and music play equipment remain open while new swings and other smaller equipment is installed.
The city says it will keep the park open while gradually upgrading equipment, which has been making kids smile for decades.
