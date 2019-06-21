They call them “The Fun Boats” for a reason.
Captain Dean Williams has been taking families out in the Gulf for years, giving many of them their first glimpse at a dolphin, or your money back.
Even with experts reporting dolphin deaths here along the Northern Gulf Coast are nearly triple normal numbers this year, the tone on the captain’s boat is still anything but somber.
“We haven’t noticed any population differences here in Orange Beach and Gulf Shores. Our dolphins seem to be very healthy. We’ve not seen any dolphins mortality increases in the back bays or along the beaches here,” said Captain Williams.
Williams, like many others, is teaming up with experts to make sure that doesn’t change anytime soon.
“When they get on the boat they aren’t really talking, they’re kind of in their little family, in their little group. But when they see dolphins, it is like a light turns on in their little faces, they light up, and from that point on you can hear chatter and talking and fun, and the kids are running around, the parents all of a sudden. Dolphins are a commonality that bring all people together,” said Williams.
Experts say they are continuing to research the spike in dolphin deaths, and hope to have answers soon.
