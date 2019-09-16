Orange Beach Fire Rescue hosts active shooter/hostile event response workshops open to public

Orange Beach authorities are holding an active shooter training exercise today.
Orange Beach Fire Rescue is hosting the Asher class today and tomorrow.
Asher stands for active shooter/hostile event response.
It will be the same class both days, so if you want to register for tomorrow’s class you can still take it.
There is no cost, and lunch will be provided.
Again the class will be held at the Orange Beach Community Center.
Tomorrow’s class will also start at 8:30.
You can register in advance by calling the Alabama Fire College or can register the day of here at the community center tomorrow morning before the class starts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.