ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon said Hurricane Sally killed a man and the victim's wife is still missing.
The names of the man and woman have not been released. Kennon did not say how the man died or where he was located.
The city suffered extensive damage from the storm, and Kennon said its as bad, if not worse, than the damage caused by Hurricane Ivan in 2004.
