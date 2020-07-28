Orange Beach Middle/High School construction nearly complete

With the beginning of the school year approaching, crews are wrapping up construction on the new Orange Beach Middle and High School.
The new school, right off Canal Road, is set to open its doors this coming fall.
This comes after Orange Beach students split off from Gulf Shores, when Gulf Shores began their own school system last year, separating from Baldwin County Public Schools.
This past school year Orange Beach Middle and High School housed their students in a modular village on the Orange Beach Elementary campus.
Students, teachers, and city officials are celebrating the major milestone as crews finish last minute details like landscaping.
“Having a brand new school that covers all of these grades, we’re building a performing arts center, and thanks to Mayor Kennon and the council’s investment, we’ll have the arts, athletics, and academics, so its coming together. Its awesome," said Ken Grimes, Orange Beach City Administrator.
The Orange Beach Makos will be calling their new school home in just a few weeks, as school starts for Baldwin County on August 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.