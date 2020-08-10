Orange Beach Middle/High School opens doors to teachers, students

For the City of Orange Beach, this is more than just a middle and high school.
After Gulf Shores schools split from Baldwin County Schools last year, this brand-new building allowing Orange Beach to stand on its own.
“Its been a long time coming. Its been a 20 year dream, and its come to fruition,” said Orange Beach Mayor, Tony Kennon.
Last year the Orange Beach Middle and High School were formally established, spending their inaugural year in modules outside of the elementary school.
A year later, they have reached a new milestone, as 397 students and 28 teachers prepare to fill the halls for the first time in the school’s open house on Monday night.
The 130,000 square foot building features a state-of-the-art media center, two science labs, a band and choral room, a television production suite, and nearly 30 classrooms total.
“This facility is just fantastic. I mean, it’s a dream come true for this community and Baldwin County schools. To watch this come together has just been truly amazing,” said Dr. Robbie Smith, Orange Beach Middle School Principal.
Local lawmakers, city officials, Baldwin County Superintendent Eddie Tyler and many more were there to celebrate what was ultimately a major group effort.
This new school is a major step for the school system, but an even bigger step for the city, who are working to continue forging their own path and coming into their own identity.
“I continue to hear praises and well wishes from our community, because they are so excited to finally see it erected and have a school in their own community that they can call their own,” said Dr. Erika McCoy, Orange Beach High School Principal.
Baldwin County Schools head back to class this coming Wednesday.
