Orange Beach Middle/High School to launch Wednesday

It’s the last day of summer for kids in Baldwin County, and teachers and administrators are working around the clock to make sure the first day of school goes smoothly from Orange Beach to Bay Minette.
Wednesday marks the launch of the new Orange Beach Middle and High School, which comes after Gulf Shores City Schools split from Baldwin County Public Schools in June.
We’re told nearly 300 students are enrolled in the new school, with 117 of them being high school students.
The Middle and High School are making their home temporarily at a modular village on the campus of Orange Beach Elementary School, as construction continues on their new school on Canal Road.
The high school, located across the street from Orange Beach Elementary has 10 classrooms, while the middle school, just next door, has 8.
Officials say they will also be shuttling middle and high school students to other facilities they plan on using this year in addition to the temporary campus, like the elementary school cafeteria, city recreation center, and more.
School officials were busy today making sure all the last minute preparations are complete, and say they are nervous but mainly excited to make their new school their own.
“Starting a new school there is no playbook, there is no rulebook, so you just do the best you can to think of it from every single angle, look through every lens you can, and create something unique and neat. We’re doing our very best to serve this community with pride and excellence, because that’s what they deserve,” said Dr. Erika McCoy, Orange Beach Middle/High School Principal.
McCoy tells us the new school is expected to be finished before the start of the next school year, with a ribbon cutting anticipated sometime in June.
