ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- An Orange Beach police cruiser went up in flames Wednesday night in a beach condo parking lot.
Video of the fire was sent to FOX10 News by Megan Deaton, a tourist from Kentucky visiting the area. Investigators in Orange Beach said the officer was able to get out of the cruiser and did not suffer any injuries.
Police believe the fire was caused by an electrical short.
The fire happened a day after another Orange Beach Police Department vehicle was involved in a serious crash on Beach Boulevard that claimed the life of an Elberta man.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.