ORANGE BEACH Ala, (WALA) Orange Beach police have released a statement regarding their investigation into an accident that happened Saturday evening.
The statement reads as follows:
"On May 23,2020 at approximately 9:27pm Orange Beach Police responded to the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 25000 block of Canal Road (AL180). Upon arrival the victim, a 14yo juvenile female, was located as well as the driver of the vehicle that had come in contact with her. The juvenile was airlifted to an area hospital.
Preliminary investigation into the crash indicates that the juvenile was operating a bicycle on, or along, the roadway. The juvenile was not wearing a helmet and was wearing dark clothing. The crash remains under investigation by Orange Beach Police."
