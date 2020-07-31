ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Orange Beach Police are investigating an alleged shark bite that happened this afternoon.
Police investigators say a 15-year-old was injured in the Gulf of Mexico around 1:19 p.m. Friday afternoon.
According to authorities, the victim was swimming with his father. They say his injuries consisted of a mild abrasion and, "a few small puncture wounds."
The teen's father told authorities that he noticed a large quantity of small fish swimming around them and that as they went to leave his son, "felt pain."
Officials said neither the teen nor his father saw a shark or any large fish near them when the incident happened.
Investigators say it happened near the Phoenix 4 condominiums. They say the teenager was near a sand bar when the alleged attack was reported. Police say the teen's family transported him to the hospital and that his injuries appear to be minor and non-life threatening.
