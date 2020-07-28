Orange Beach Recreation Center closed after staff members test positive for COVID

The Orange Beach Recreation Center and summer camps are closed temporarily after some staff tested positive for coronavirus.
The Expect Excellence and Camp Sunshine summer camps are closed until further notice along with the recreation facility after officials say three staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
We’re told all parents of the children in these programs have already been notified, and the rec center immediately began disinfecting their facilities.
The city says they support the closure, saying the health of its residents is their first priority, especially with school beginning in a couple of weeks.
We’re told the 24 hour fitness center will remain open for now to current members as well as the aquatics center.
We’re told the center will not be doing guest passes, day passes, or non-resident memberships at this time.
For the latest updates visit the Rec center page on Facebook.
