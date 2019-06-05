Orange Beach Wind and Water Learning Center offers Youth Summer Sailing classes

For those of you parents looking to kid your kids outside this summer, you’re in luck.
Orange Beach’s Wind and Water Learning Center kicked off its annual Youth Summer Sail Camp this week.
This year there’s a new beginners class, teaching kids 6 and up how to sail.
They also offer intermediate and advanced classes.
In each session kids learn water safety, how to be weather aware, and how to set sail on Wolf Bay.
“We have parents all the time saying my kid is sitting inside a lot, we can’t get them outside, all he or she wants to do is play video games, and then they do this program and we have to stay at the beach another week, so its great getting the kids outdoors and teaching them to have a love for the water, then they realize how fun it is,” said Mallorie Evans, with Orange Beach Coastal Resources.
The classes are a week long, and last through August.
For more information on sessions and how to sign up, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.