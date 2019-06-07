The rain we've been having, and what's set to come this weekend, is causing uncertainty for people making weekend plans.
The Fuse Project's 6th Annual Dragon Boat Festival is scheduled to take place Saturday at Battleship Park.
Organizers say they plan to hold the races rain or shine.
Some of the teams held practices Friday.
Teams from Hargrove Engineers + Constructors and DocRx came right after 11 am to try to squeeze in a practice around the rain.
Morgan Edenfield from DocRx said, "This is our first year to enter the Dragon Boat Race. We're really excited. Came in yesterday for a practice, but got rained out and everybody is hoping for good weather today."
When asked if she doesn't mind getting rained on, Jane Glover with DocRx said, "We're on a boat, we're in the water anyway."
The races are set to begin about 7 am Saturday.
Proceeds go to the Fuse Project.
Officials with the group say they're embarking on a community revitalization project in an area near downtown.
