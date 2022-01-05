OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WALA) -- The Ocean Springs Police Department made an arrest in connection with a robbery at one store and is investigating another.

Justin Edwards of Ocean Springs was arrested Sunday in connection

with an armed robbery of a Circle K at 1104 Bienville Blvd shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday. Police said the suspect entered the store, implied he had a weapon, demanded money then fled with the cash.

However, another store employee followed the suspect into the parking lot and demanded the money back, according to OSPD. The suspect gave the money back and left in a vehicle. He was stopped a short distance later, identified, and arrested, according to OSPD.

No injuries were reported during this incident, police said.

Edwards is being held at Jackson County Adult Detention Center on a $100,000 bond

In another incident, OSPD responded to the Dollar General at 2426 Government St. at 9:48 p.m. Monday. According to police, a suspect entered the store, brandished a gun, demanded money then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a white man with a slender build. He was wearing all black and is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall. His face was concealed with a mask.

Anyone with any information on either of these cases is asked to call the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211. To submit an anonymous tip to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers, call 1-877-787-5898 or download the free app, P3 Tips. You can also submit a web tip at www.p3tips.com/523.