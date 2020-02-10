STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. (WALA) -- The future of space flight is making a stop in Mississippi.
Testing is set to start soon at Stennis Space Center on a very powerful rocket that is the future of NASA.
There is a lot of excitement at Stennis Space Center. People who work here said this type of testing has not happened at the center in a generation.
“That rocket in the B2 test stand is in fact the moon, said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.
For the first time in about 50 years, a manned mission to the moon is in sight and Stennis Space Center in Mississippi is playing a roll.
“It’s the first time since the late 60’s that we actually have something is going to fly here,” said Maury Vander at the Stennis Space Center. “So you’re right it’s a generational thing. It’s the first time we’ve ever had to do that. I’ve been here 30 years and it’s the biggest thing I’ve ever been a part of.”
The core stage rocket that is being tested at Stennis stands at 212 feet tall.
“This will be my first multi-engine flight hardware stage test in my 28 years of working at a rocket test center,” said Rick Gilbrech, Stennis Space Center Director. “So, if the excitement doesn’t show through then you’re missing something.”
To get closer to NASA’s goal of the first woman and next man on the moon by 2024, Stennis has to do a lot of tests. The most notable one for the Artemis Program will happen at the end of July or August.
“We will see fire and smoke coming out of that thing in a magnificent way,” Bridenstine said. “It will be the most powerful test that’s been done since the Saturn rockets of Apollo that took our astronauts to the moon.”
The eventual goal is to go from the Moon to Mars and make sure the first flag on Mars’ surface is an American one.
