More than 200 attendees mingled among the stars at the Dauphin’s “In Search of Creole” fundraiser on Sunday, August 25th.
The event, held to help raise money for the family of fallen Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder and Officer Clayton Graham who was severely injured in a head-on collision this past January, featured a silent auction, live music and authentic Creole fare prepared by Executive Chef and Partner Steve Zucker along with Alec Naman of Naman’s Catering.
Among the evening’s special guests were NFL Hall of Famer Robert Brazile, Dallas Cowboy’s star and former University of Alabama running back Sherman Williams, former University of Alabama National Champion’s Roosevelt Patterson and Jake Coker, and NFL star and former Auburn University standout Reese Dismukes.
In total, the event raised more than $15,000 through ticket sales, silent auction, and other proceeds from the night’s festivities, which will all directly benefit the families.
The Mobile-centric silent auction featured a Carnival Cruise for two donated by the City of Mobile, a weekend stay at the Renaissance Battle House hotel paired with a complimentary dinner and brunch at Dauphin’s, VIP experiences at the Saenger Theatre, a 5-star catered dinner for six from Alec Naman of Naman’s catering, authentic autographed NFL memorabilia donated by the Reese’s Senior Bowl, gift cards to the areas hottest restaurants and more helped gross more than $8,000 in total.
“I am so thankful we were able to do our small part in giving back and paying tribute to Officer Tuder and Officer Graham and their amazing families,” said Bob Baumhower, owner of Aloha Hospitality, Dauphin’s parent company. “It was truly a special evening.”
All proceeds from the night’s fundraising efforts will be donated to Officer Clayton Graham and the Officer Sean Tuder Memorial Fund.
