MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – On Friday, February 14, 2020, the crowd count for the Order of Inca Parade was 50,688. Police responded to 13 complaints.
One adult was issued a citation for jumping barricades. Two adults were arrested on misdemeanor charges.
A total of 135 parking tickets were issued. There were 13 vehicles towed.
