Alabama Department of Public Health - According to a report received from Foley Utilities Board, a hydraulic overflow at the wastewater treatment plant resulted in an estimated 24,700 gallons of partially treated effluent being discharged into Wolf Creek.
The health department urges residents to exercise caution if using this water body for recreational purposes. Also, thoroughly cook any fish or seafood caught near by and wash hands after handling fish or seafood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.