BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) Baldwin County authorities are investigating a deadly shooting. It happened early Sunday morning on G.W. Lewis Lane just off Highway 90 in the Robertsdale / Elsanor area.
Several agencies are on the scene, but we are told the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit will be the lead agency.
Fox10 News has a crew on the scene.
We will be updating this story on air and online as we gather more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.