FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Las Vegas’ longest running and most-awarded tribute show, is ready to celebrate the holidays as they launch their second Holiday show in Foley, Alabama.
Legends in Concert opened its doors at OWA in 2019 and has been consistently met with excitement and enthusiastic crowds at its shows weekly. Following a successful run with the debut of the hit show Direct From London, the holiday lineup of performers begins on November 20, 2020.
The all-new A Merry Country Christmas at OWA Theater will pay tribute to country music royalty including Shania Twain, Martina McBride, Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire and Elvis Presley. Just as the Radio City Rockettes have become synonymous with the holiday season in New York City, the annual Holiday show at Legends in Concert has become part of the season’s celebrations in locations around the country. A dynamic, blockbuster opening number begins the festivities with The Brian Setzer Orchestra’s rendition of “Jingle Bells.” For the big finale, the Legends band brings music memories to life with a sensational tribute to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s “Christmas Eve in Sarajevo” (“Carol of the Bells”) and the entire cast will join them and perform “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” The magical sounds of the season are sure to fill the OWA Theater halls throughout the Christmas holidays.
“We are thrilled to launch the annual holiday version of our show in Coastal Alabama, and after a challenging 2020 for all of us, we are excited to share some good times and memories with families visiting as well as for our amazingly supportive locals,” said Brian Brigner, Chief Operating Officer of Legends in Concert. “The show will feature signature hits from the country stars that made them legendary, and holiday songs they recorded during their illustrious careers.”
Corrie Sachs returns by popular demand to ask “Why Haven’t I Heard From You” during her impeccable portrayal of Reba McEntire, and once again serve as the host of the evening. Stacey Whitton is “Gonna Getcha Good” with her uncanny performance as Shania Twain, and will transform to return as Martina McBride proving that “Independence Day” is good any time of year. Garth Brooks promises that the holiday show “Ain’t Going Down (‘Til the Sun Comes Up)” as Shawn Gerhard makes a triumphant return to the OWA Theater stage, and Elvis is back in the building, as Leo Days will have “Blue Christmas” without you this holiday season.
This very special holiday production at the OWA Theater begins Nov. 20 and continues through January 3. The theater has developed robust safety measures for all areas of the theater, that focuses on your safety and the health and safety of our staff and cast members. A Merry Country Christmas will perform Thursday through Saturday at 7:00 p.m. with additional matinee shows available at 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Adult tickets are on sale for $34.95 (+taxes/fees) and Child (ages 4-12) tickets starting at $17.95 (+taxes/fees). Legends in Concert also offers discounted Military tickets for $27.95 (+taxes/fees). VIP balcony section and preferred seating is available.
For additional information go to VisitOWA.com or www.LEGENDSINCONCERT.COM/OWA or follow us on Twitter @LegendsOWA, Facebook @LegendsInConcertOWA, or Instagram @legendsinconcertowa.
