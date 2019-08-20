Climb a fire truck, meet Smokey Bear, and join us as we show appreciation for our brave first responders. From a three-day discount to The Park at OWA, to an epic event this Saturday featuring more than 20 live safety demonstrations—OWA will be bustling with things to do this weekend, Aug. 23-25, 2019.
The weekend will kick off on Friday, Aug. 23 with First Responders Appreciation Weekend in the amusement park. All first responders, public safety officers, and law enforcement are offered free admission to enjoy all the rides inside The Park, with the purchase of one (1) regularly priced Day Pass. Additionally, Downtown OWA’s various businesses are offering select discounts to all first responders throughout the weekend.
“The response we received from last year’s Community Safety Day was overwhelming, so we decided to expand it into The Park, as well,” said Kristin Hellmich, OWA’s Director of Marketing/PR. “We have more involvement this year, more activities, and more to offer for the entire family.”
The fun-filled weekend reaches its peak on Saturday, Aug. 24 as Downtown OWA hosts Community Safety Day from 4-8pm. More than 20 different public safety and law enforcement departments will be on-site throughout the open streets of Downtown. The entire event is free and open to the public. It will include live presentations such as rappelling off buildings, helicopter landings, K9 unit demonstrations, and so much more.
A full list of demonstrations and activities can be found on Downtown OWA’s Facebook page and VisitOWA.com/Events. The Park’s discount for first responders is only available in person during Aug. 23-25 with valid proof of employment. All information can be found at VisitOWA.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.