Its beginning to look a lot like Christmas at OWA, even if this year's celebrations may be little different than years past.
OWA is kicking off the holiday season this weekend with a tree lighting Saturday night.
As COVID cases rise, so are attendance numbers at the park.
From moving their Christmas tree to the island to give folks a 360 degree view from anywhere in the park, to temperature checks at the gates of the amusement park, OWA says they are making safety a priority.
"We do enforce the six foot social distancing. We encourage people to wear the mask when they're in outdoor spaces and can't maintain that six foot barrier. When they go indoors they are required to wear a mask here on property," said OWA's Kristen Hellmich.
The park has installed giant screens across the property so folks can have a good view while maintaining social distance.
Most all of their celebrations will be outdoors, including socially distant pictures with Santa.
OWA says at times like this, the size of their property has made things a little easier.
"This is a 540 acre resort development. There's a lot of room to space out, and really have people take some time to take a break and take their mind off of things. We really want to help create that special holiday memory for them this weekend," said Hellmich.
