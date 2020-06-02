OWA looking to fill jobs as amusement park prepares to re-open

The Park at OWA getting ready to re-open their doors this weekend.
OWA has been working around the clock to re-open their amusement park, making sure everything is clean and in top condition.
This as they’ve been working to re staff nearly 400 seasonal positions as pandemic restrictions continue to ease.
They’ve installed several social distancing marks throughout the park, while also installing hand sanitizer stations, not just throughout the park, but also throughout Downtown OWA.
“We have been working tirelessly around the clock trying to get all the last minute touches put in place. We’ve been doing deep cleaning and sanitation and getting the rides prepared, and really just putting all of those last minute pieces together," said OWA's Kristen Hellmich.
OWA is still looking to fill around a hundred more positions.
The Park at OWA will be re-opening Friday at 11 am.
