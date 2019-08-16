OWA opens doors to e-sports gaming center

If you need to beat the heat this weekend but still looking to have some fun, Clash E-Sport gaming center is now open at OWA!
The state of the art center has more than 30 screens and 50 games to offer, with a private room for parties and living room area for those who want to feel more at home.
OWA is kicking off the Grand Opening weekend of Clash with an Apex Legends tournament, bringing in gamers from across the country like Youtube star Clintus McGintus to break in the facility.
With E-Sports now becoming recognized as a sport across the country, including right here in Alabama, with high school and college gamers now considered varsity athletes, local teams now have a place to gather and compete.
Gamers say even though there is more on the line than a high score, its still all about having fun.
“Escaping from your reality, going somewhere else and forgetting about everything for a second, and being with people you don’t know, or even playing with people you do know, its something different too. Its good to get away," said Jiri Zouzal, a participant in the tournament.
Finals for the Apex Legends tournament will be held at Clash tomorrow afternoon.
The tournament is open to anyone, and those who place will receive cash prizes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.