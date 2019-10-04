OWA opens doors to haunted hotel

It’s the first weekend of October, and the Gulf Coast is getting spooky!
OWA in Foley gave us a sneak peak of their haunted house, Hotel MitcHELL Friday morning.
The hotel is in downtown OWA, which has been transformed into “Big Water Ridge” for Halloween.
Hotel MitcHELL is right in the heart of the town and based off a real 1800’s inn that was settled during the Gold Rush.
This year the haunted house offers multiple paths and a more cohesive theme.
The innkeeper is waiting to check you in, but you may never check out.
“You can come through one time and then come through again with multiple admissions, so it’s a really great experience this year and we’ve definitely stepped it up from prior years,” said OWA’s Kristin Hellmich.
Hotel MitcHELL is open Friday-Sunday nights now until November.
Since it is pretty scary, it’s not recommended for kids under 13, but OWA is offering more family friendly options, like their Park After Dark and Fall Festival.
For more information, click here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.