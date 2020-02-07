A big weekend coming up at OWA in Foley.
The Park at OWA is officially reopening this weekend for the season, with a grand opening party Saturday, February 8 at 11 am.
The grand opening will feature a second line parade, countdown, confetti cannon, and free gifts for the first 100 people in line.
The amusement park was closed for a month for maintenance and is having a soft opening Friday beginning at 4 pm.
There are also several new restaurants open in downtown OWA, with the new wine bar, C’est Le Vin now open, and Lucy’s Retired Surfer Bar and Restaurant opening this weekend as well.
“We always close down in the month of January just to take some time to do some refurbishing, touch up a little paint, make sure everything is safe for our guests, do a little retraining with all of our staff, so we’re ready to welcome guests back," said Kristin Hellmich with OWA.
Paula Deen’s Kitchen also recently opened its doors at OWA, as well as Sushi Co.
This weekend’s celebrations will be Mardi Gras themed.
