PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A popular Pensacola oyster farm is looking for the public's help after thieves got away with a big haul of 17,000 oysters, worth more than $10,000.
Pensacola Bay Oyster Company says the 35 bags of oysters were ready for harvest, but it's unknown what the crooks will do with them. The family-owned business was notified of the crime Tuesday when the oyster bags were spotted in a wooded area at the beach.
“To come through and do this to us during our busiest time, it’s a low blow," Thomas Derbes, the company's farm and seed manager said. “You’re messing with another man’s livelihood. It’s not a good thing to do.”
Derbes says the labor costs have been just as bad as the financial burden of the theft.
"The size that they were targeting it looks like, they were targeting the bigger oysters," Derbes said.
The thieves likely stole the oysters from East Bay in the middle of the night. Pensacola Bay Oyster Company is hoping people will keep their ears and eyes open for any clues that could solve the case. The oyster farm says its oysters have a distinctive greenish color and deep cup. They are sold in boxes that contain two cards, one of which is a thank you note.
Pensacola Bay Oyster Company says its working with the Florida Fish and Wildlife and the Marine Patrol to track down more clues. The business is offering a reward for information that could lead to an arrest and conviction.
