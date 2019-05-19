MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Friends, family, and others from the community gathered Saturday to support a local child living with a rare condition.
Ozzie Deason is battling infantile spasms, a form of epilepsy. Ozzie was also recently diagnosed with pachygyria, a rare brain disorder that affects his motor control and feeding.
To help his family cover medical expenses, OzzieFest was held in Downtown Mobile to raise money.
"OzzieFest really came about because we're a group of friends that love each other," said Jennifer Schuller. "We can't provide medical care for our friend's son, but we can come together to raise awareness and funds."
If you are looking to help Ozzie and his family, you can donate to their GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/ozzie039s-warriors?fbclid=IwAR2OiEHClI_-JpX58MoiUL-MgkaTGJWI5ejgfMnJnY9EWfKT9xcYYP42cco
