SANTA ROSA CO., Fla. (WALA) - Deputies with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the FBI, say authorities acted on confidential information related to a school threat on Tuesday, September 22, it was reported Friday.
Official say an individual identified as 23-year-old Shane Rei Davis of Pace, made numerous threats towards the University of West Florida utilizing an online gaming system.
Authorities reported that the threats were very specific in nature and were taken extremely seriously by law enforcement.
They say due to the nature of the threats and the totality of the evidence, Davis was arrested and transported to the Santa Rosa County Jail where he is being held on $1,000,000 bond.
According to authorities, Davis made the following comments via in-game chat visible to other players online:
"I just have to get 34 kills to be a legend"
"But I calculate around 50"
"you will see the biggest school shooting"
"I'll carry more ammo than these unprepared retards"
"I will be the best school shooter"
"I will be a legend" "
"You will all feel my pain"
