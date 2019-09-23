Paddlers finish 650 mile race across Alabama in Fort Morgan

A first of its kind race is finishing up Monday in Baldwin County.
The last boat is crossing the finish line sometime Monday night after paddling 650 miles across the state of Alabama.
The first ever Alabama Great 650 Race began 9 days ago in Northeast Alabama, and only three of the original eleven paddlers who set out will be finishing the race in Fort Morgan.
The first two winners crossed the finish line over the weekend, with the final boat expected to finish the race sometime before dusk Monday.
The strength and perseverance shown by all competitors have captivated people across the state, as well as race officials.
“They’re out here and they’re giving it their all, so its been really incredible to see what these endurance athletes are able to endure and achieve over the course of the race,” said Greg Wingo, Alabama Great 650 Race Director.
The final three paddlers will all receive cash prizes.
To view race results and track the last paddler as they make their way to Fort Morgan live, click here.
