PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla (WALA) -- Tropical Storm Fred made its presence known on the Gulf Coast on Monday, bringing with it relentless rain and wind.

“It would be a great day for a kite,” said Ritch Campbell. “The winds were very interesting, just watching what they were doing.”

Fred making landfall around 2:15 Monday afternoon near Cape San Blas, a roughly 60-mile drive from Panama City Beach.

65 mile per hour winds pounded the coast. Rough surf and rip currents kept the Gulf waters closed.

“It looks pretty rough, not too crazy yet, but we’ll see what happens,” said Alannah Yager.

Conditions got worse throughout the day in Northwest Florida.

On Panama City Beach, businesses closed early leaving many vacationers stuck inside.

“It’s one of those things, it doesn’t matter if it’s called the glass half empty or half full same amount of liquid in there,” Campbell said. “We’ve been making the best of it man, it’s just something different.”

As Fred marches north, the rain totals continue to climb.

While the Gulf Coast is no stranger to tropical trouble. Last year’s record season has many people here on high alert.

“I live in a condo on the beach so it’s always something you kind of pay attention too,” Yager said. “You follow the news channel and you’re being proactive to it not reactive.”