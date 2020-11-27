Pandemic doesn't stop shoppers from hitting Black Friday sales

Tania Mercer and her girlfriends have been fighting crowds on Black Friday for years.
Its become such a tradition, they even make their own shirts.
One thing that did change this year: driving down from Satsuma to Foley after most of their usual stops moved sales online.
“We anticipated not seeing that many people. Now its kind of filled out as people are waking up, but nowhere near how it was last year,” said Mercer.
With less in person sales, more people are ending up at the same places.
Some folks drove in from as far as Louisiana, rather than cancel their yearly tradition.
“We thought about it, but then we figured the stores had their protocols in place, sanitizing, the limit in the stores, and the mask mandate, so we’re being pretty safe about wearing our masks and stuff like that,” said Shelby Cannon, who Black Friday shops with family and friends every year.
Most people we talked to says they felt safer with the outlets being outdoors.
Many stores had hand sanitizer stations and free masks at the door, while also limiting capacity inside.
Per the state mandate, masks were required inside the shops.
“No concerns whatsoever. We’re all masked up, we do our part, we do what we’re supposed to do,” said Mercer.
For those who still want to get good deals but avoid the added risk of crowds, Tanger is offering a curbside pickup option this year as well for certain stores.
For more information on how to do curbside pickup, and Thanksgiving weekend hours, click here.
