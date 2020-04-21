MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Reports show agencies across the country are seeing fewer calls to hotlines they rely on alerting them to child abuse.
In Mobile police say they’ve seen a decline in the number of cases reported.
Experts believe this is a sign abuse is going unreported.
Andy Wynne with the Child Advocacy Center in Mobile says a change in their working dynamic has made the numbers hard to pinpoint locally.
“It's real hard to get the data because everybody is basically working from home. It’s on an emergency basis because, to investigate child abuse you have to go out into the homes, you have to go out into the communities,” said Wynne.
He says with schools, day care facilities and other programs closed, abuse is likely to be hidden for some time.
“Obviously some of the primary reporters who are teachers and teachers aids and school nurses, kids aren’t there and so there’s not that set of caring eyes on them.”
Wynne says the information they are getting from state and national partners suggest a spike in child abuse cases coming to light once the pandemic is over.
Neglect is the biggest form of abuse children face, something that could be inflated during this pandemic, with some parents out of a job and others forced to leave their kids at home to work.
“Lack of food, lack of adequate housing and when you think of all of the people who have lost their jobs, who have families… you know that’s ...the number one cause of death is neglect.”
Wynne says increased isolation has put some kids at a higher risk for abuse.
“The kids are stressed, the parents are stressed and both of those living in confined spaces can lead to some real negative things. And the third one is really for the kids who are being sexually abused, that total isolation, you know? Who are they gonna talk to? How are they gonna report it? How are they gonna get away from their abuser?”
We’re still waiting to hear back from DHR for more on the number of cases reported across Alabama.
Wynne says overwhelmed families should call 211 for help.
If you know someone who is struggling, reach out.
