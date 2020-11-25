Pandemic makes Thanksgiving travel more difficult

After months of isolation, people are ready to celebrate Thanksgiving together.
The pandemic is making that difficult this year.
Some say seeing family is worth the risk.
"I'm actually excited about traveling and be able to go and do, and enjoy our time with our family," said Candice Walley, as she and her family filled up before hitting the road Wednesday morning.
While others are forced to make some tough decisions to keep themselves and those they love safe.
"My mom is sick. She has high blood pressure and is diabetic. I just had a triple bypass, so nobody can come over here and see us," said Warren Martinez, who has changed his plans this year due to the pandemic.
The day before Thanksgiving is usually one of the busiest travel days of the year.
The CDC is asking folks to stay put as COVID cases continue to rise.
If you do decide to hit the roads, the CDC says there are some other things you can do to lower the risk, like wearing a mask and limiting stops.
They suggest packing your own snacks, and making sure you have hand sanitizer, gloves, and a mask on hand if you do need to get gas or stop.
