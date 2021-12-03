The parents of the 15-year-old charged in this week's deadly shooting at Michigan's Oxford High School have been charged with four counts each of homicide involuntary manslaughter.

The charges against James and Jennifer Crumbley were filed Friday morning in 52nd District Court in Rochester Hills.

It is rare for parents to be charged like this, CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig said.

"What the prosecutor is saying is: Let's look at the parents' responsibility," Honig said. "This is really a new frontier."

James Crumbley bought the gun four days before it was used in the shooting, prosecutor Karen McDonald said Friday at a news conference. Sophomore Ethan Crumbley was with him and later posted on social media about the gun.

Jennifer Crumbley also posted about the gun on social media, calling it "his new Christmas present," McDonald said.

"It's been a devastating week for us," McDonald said. "There are other individuals who contributed, ... and it's my intention to hold them accountable as well."

Prosecutors will try to show that Ethan Crumbley's parents were criminally negligent and contributed to or caused a dangerous situation, Honig said.