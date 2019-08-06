Students in Baldwin County start school in coming days. Those at the new, Gulf Shores City Schools will head back on Friday, August 9, 2019. There have been some challenges getting the schools ready for the start of the year and students will notice some changes.
Three days before the start of school, teachers at Gulf Shores Elementary were busy getting their classrooms ready for the new school year. Now under a new administration, work has been going on for the last three months to get ready for the big day.
“Everybody notices what’s going on, on the outside but we have curriculum changes and teachers…meeting with teachers and shifting to what our priorities are,” said Gulf Shores City Schools superintendent, Dr. Matt Akin. “There has been a lot of work going on this summer.”
Those changes will be seen from the high school down through elementary school. Algebra will be taught at a younger age and Spanish will now be available in elementary school. Parents will also see changes to the traffic pattern in the car-rider lines. School officials want parents to pay close attention to the changes. Elementary, Middle and High School will each use different access roads which will make it safer for students.
“There’s a lot of potential for mishaps with traffic-flow and we’ve had issues in Gulf Shores for years with traffic backing up and just not enough room and so thankfully, the city’s come in, widened 16th and 15th Avenue to three lanes,” Akin explained.
School officials said the student body will be higher than early estimates, at more than 2,000 and many have not registered yet. Parents are encouraged to get their children registered before school begins. Nearly 900 students have already signed up to take buses. Transportation officials said they’re running fewer buses than in past years and are already looking for more.
“We’re going to run fourteen buses. We’re going to have three spare buses. We’re in the process of trying to buy a couple of additional buses right now,” said Director of Transportation and Safety, Marcus Early.
School officials are confident they can handle the number of students riding the bus. If you have any questions about registering your child, busing or traffic flow, you can find answers online at the school system’s website or you can call your school’s principal.
