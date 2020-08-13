MOBILE CO, ALA. (WALA)- You might want to check your kids dolls. There's a hidden surprise not sitting well with a lot of parents.
It’s the popular L.O.L. Surprise Dolls. To the naked eye, you won't notice too much, but it's what happens when you add a little ice water that's got parents hot!
"I was completely shocked when I saw it for my own eyes that that has been in my child's bedroom for 6 months and I had no idea that these things were happening that she was being exposed to this behind my back that I had no say so in this and I was completely in disbelief," Texas mom, Kaylee Hollingshead said.
Breast coverings, fishnet, tattoos, and what some call lingerie are exposed when the little dolls are dipped in ice water.
There's dozens of videos on Facebook of parents testing it. One sent in to us from a mom in Thomasville.
Hollingshead tried it on her three-year-old’s dolls Thursday morning.
She said, "She has a boy L.O.L. Doll and that's what I noticed first was that it had privates on the boy doll that I don't feel like should be there and then there was another one that we dipped in the water and it had the tights that came up and it's like connected to the underwear."
The dolls are not hard to find. They're sold at places like Walmart and Dollar General, but what is hard to find, Hollingshead said, is a warning of the bizarre clothing change.
"I can't support a company that is willing to expose our children to these kind of adult inappropriate. No three-year-old needs to know what a little boys private parts look like or needs to see a little girl dressing that way," Hollingshead said.
She threw all five of her daughters dolls away immediately and said other mothers she knows are doing the same.
“I just want to know at what point did you think that was ok to sell that and for children to see those kind of things. I don't understand what the reasoning is behind it. I want to know if they have children if they think that's okay. If they want their children to be exposed to that kind of thing," said Hollingshead.
FOX10 News Reached out to L.O.L Dolls for a statement but they did not respond.
