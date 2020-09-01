Plenty of excitement, and nerves, as the big day finally arrived for Mobile County Public Schools.
It was a first day with a twist because there was only online learning.
Instead of being in classrooms, most students were at home learning their lessons from teachers through computers.
School leaders say they've distributed about 40,000 devices.
But there have been some delays in getting equipment out to students.
Rena Philips with the Mobile County Public School System said, "We know there's going to be problems with logging on to the internet. Some people may not have received their devices yet, but we are going to work with you on that. If you're struggling academically, or if you can't have the means to log on, let your teacher know and we will work with you. We will not hold that against you."
School system officials say schools will update parents when devices and hot spots come in.
