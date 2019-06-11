The Park at OWA is officially welcoming its newest attraction for 2019. After months of anticipation, Foley’s newest entertainment destination welcomes an interactive “dark ride” like nothing the area has seen before.
“Mystic Mansion” will open to the public Friday, June 14 at 11 am inside The Park at OWA. Mystic Mansion, manufactured by Sally Corporation, began its journey on March 12, 2019. In just a few short months, the Park’s most unique attraction is ready for riders!
“Mystic Mansion is truly one-of-a-kind for The Park,” said Kristin Hellmich, OWA’s Director of Marketing/PR. “We searched long and hard for what would be the next addition to our amusement park, and this particular attraction checked every box. We wanted something new, different and unheard of in this area. It is the perfect family-friendly addition to our growing Park.”
The week before opening, fans had the chance to enter a contest and become the first riders on the new attraction. In the spirit of contest, the day will kick off with the 4 winners hopping into their “Doom Buggy” and taking off! The celebration will also feature a themed cake while supplies last, glow-in-the-dark temporary tattoos for those in line, as well as commemorative lanyards to remember this exciting occasion.
Sally Corporation, the ride’s manufacturer, has developed quite the storyline for this mysterious attraction. Each four-person ride car (Doom Buggy) features interactive game-play and frightfully fun characters to “blast” with a ghost-blaster as riders compete for the highest score.
Before hopping inside the Doom Buggy, guests are greeted by Professor Phearstruck in the queue line, where he will explain the history of Mystic Mansion, its curse and who haunts it now. Pay close attention because there are 15 different scenes in which the Mansion’s ghost could appear! Riders will heed the warning of the Professor, then hop in a Doom Buggy at their own risk to weave their way around this haunting yet family-friendly attraction, complete with neon colors, black lights, and a spooky storyline featuring the main ghost: Boocifer.
The Park at OWA opens at 11am on Friday, June 14. All festivities and commemorative souvenirs will be available while supplies last. For more information on Opening Day, the attraction, or The Park at OWA, go to VisitOWA.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.