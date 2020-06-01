Mobile County officials are announcing parks in the county are beginning to open today.
Chickasabogue Park and River Delta Marina and Campground open Monday, June 1, and will operate seven days a week.
County officials say camping at at Chickasabogue and River Delta Marina will be limited to 50% capacity and reservations are required to allow adequate spacing.
The pavilions, picnic tables, boat launches, fishing piers, hiking and biking trails, and disc golf fields will be open, but the parks are not renting canoes or kayaks.
Those going to the park can bring personal canoes or kayaks.
Some areas are still closed, however.
That includes playground areas and exercise equipment, and the swimming pool at River Delta Marina.
Tomorrow, Tuesday, January 2, West Mobile County Park will open for team sports practices only.
No organized games can take place until June 15.
