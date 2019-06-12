MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A drainage project will shut down a major road in Mobile for nearly a month.
Starting on Monday, June 17, Cottage Hill Road will be closed just east of Japonica Lane.
Detour signs will be in place to lead drivers around the closed area by using Demetropolis Road, Government Boulevard, and Azalea Road.
The city says work will take three to four weeks.
