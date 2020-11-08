MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Just a single day after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the White House, his supporters are already putting pressure on the President Elect.
A small group came together Sunday afternoon for a Post Election Rally, calling it “joyful resistance.”
They say they’re happy with the outcome of the election, but they have high expectations for Biden.
“There’s still so much work to do.”
Even with the election results they’d hoped for they say their fight to hold the nation’s leaders accountable continues..
“Just cause he won we don't want him to go back on his promises,” said Kenyan Carter.
According to the Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE) young voters turned out at a higher rate than in recent elections and gave Joe Biden the upper hand in his success.
Kenyan Carter believes gatherings like this helped to put Biden across the finish line.
“Young people overwhelmingly came out for Joe Biden, but young people... we don’t necessarily have a high approval of Joe Biden, so we’re not necessarily going to take a break just because Donald Trump is out of office,” he said.
Biden's supporters have a long list of expectations for the newly elected president including health care, COVID-19, the economy, unemployment, social justice, student loan debt, climate issues and much more.
“With this new election it’s a turn right?... There’s a lot of things that you know president Trump had done that was good stuff, there’s a lot of things that he’d done that may not have been great,” said Germain Mccarthy.
Some hope that as a new party prepares to lead the country effective changes made during President Trump’s time in office will be considered..
“You get a new party in power and then everybody says ‘lets remove... lets remove.... lets remove’, so how do you build and look at what went right? And so for me that’s the biggest thing as a country is how do we move towards that,” said Mccarthy.
Demonstrators say they will continue to participate in rallies even during Biden's presidency until they see meaningful change.
