DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala (WALA) -- Dauphin Island was hit hard by this storm with parts of the island inundated by water.
Rounds of heavy rain moved through the area on Saturday submerging some streets under several inches of water.
“We’ve had worse impacts today versus yesterday and hopefully now we’re thinking the worst has passed,” said Jeff Collier, Mayor of Dauphin Island.
The wind was so powerful at one point it snapped a cable line. Bienville Boulevard was closed on the West End while crews cleared it.
“We’ve gone to the West End twice today and we’ve had over wash coming in, salt water inundation in that area and of course coupled with all the rain,” Collier said. “We’ve had a lot of flooding down in that area, some parts of Bienville are under 2-3 feet of water.”
In Alabama Port, just off the island, video shows waves crashing onshore, at one point overtaking a small pier.
“My first thought was I must have missed something in the night and why didn’t I hook up my camper and get it out here,” said Jeannea Spence.
On the island, the flooding taking a toll. Sea turtle nests getting battered by the rough surf.
“Because the West End of the island floods so easily, we know that a good number of our nests are going to be underwater at some stage during this storm,” said Sara Johnson, from Share the Beach.
The island now ready for a clean up after the first storm to hit the Gulf Coast this year.
“It speaks to the vulnerability the fact that it takes a lot less impacts now to create more damage and that just speaks to the fact the island is not as substantial as it used to be,” Collier said.
