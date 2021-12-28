PASCAGOULA, Miss. – The City of Pascagoula is warning residents about fraudulent text messages regarding updated utility bills.
Some people have received text messages claiming to have an update on their utility bills. This is a scam and the public should not open any links associated with the message, officials said. The City of Pascagoula Utilities Department will never contact a citizen by text message, they said.
